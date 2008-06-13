Become a Productive Procrastinator

Today's National Public Radio Talk of the Nation segment discusses how to be a productive procrastinator, asking procrastination expert Timothy Pychyl about "structured procrastination" and prioritizing your truly important tasks. [via]
