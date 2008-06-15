Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Add More Sites to Opera's Speed Dial


If checking out Opera 9.5's unique features and serious speed has made you a recent convert, the CyberNet blog has a tip on how to expand beyond the nine standard quick links in the browser's Speed Dial feature. The trick requires just a few lines modified in a configuration file, and you'll get a custom layout and number of Speed Dial items. Got any other Speed Dial hacks to share? Let's hear about them in the comments.

Helpful Tip: Add More Speed Dials in Opera 9.5 [CyberNet]

Comments

  • kevmeister Guest

    thanks for that hack, it's a beauty.
    I use opera as my main browser and often wanted more speed dial boxes than the standard 9.
    now I got 12

    0
  • abhishek Guest

    Note the path to Opera directory (Help → About Opera).
    Close Opera.
    Open speeddial.ini file in any text editor from Opera directory.
    Add the following lines and adjust number of rows & columns to your requirement. If you use widescreen monitor, increase number of columns.

    [Size]
    Rows=4
    Columns=4
    Start Opera.

    0
  • M.Vetsch Guest

    Thanks, works without any troubles.

    0
  • Jack Guest

    I used speed dial but lost all my links when formatting my pc. Came across a online site that does the same ... www.roamlinks.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles