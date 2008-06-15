Add More Sites to Opera's Speed Dial

If checking out Opera 9.5's unique features and serious speed has made you a recent convert, the CyberNet blog has a tip on how to expand beyond the nine standard quick links in the browser's Speed Dial feature. The trick requires just a few lines modified in a configuration file, and you'll get a custom layout and number of Speed Dial items. Got any other Speed Dial hacks to share? Let's hear about them in the comments.
thanks for that hack, it's a beauty.
I use opera as my main browser and often wanted more speed dial boxes than the standard 9.
now I got 12