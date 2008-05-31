Zindus Syncs Thunderbird with Google Contacts

All platforms running Thunderbird: Thunderbird extension Zindus syncs your Google contacts with Thunderbird's address book. Just install the extension, give it your Gmail username and password (it supports both @gmail and Google Apps domains), and hit the Sync Now button to synchronise names, email addresses, phone numbers, IM handles, and more. Zindus does its best to handle any conflicts and walk you through resolutions, but you can also sync the contacts to a separate list if you just want to give it a try. The free, cross-platform Zindus is a fantastic solution for Thunderbird users jealous of Address Book's recent Google Contact Sync update.