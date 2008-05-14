XP extended to 2010 on Eee PCs

Here's a twist on the tale of the Windows XP phaseout - Microsoft has confirmed it's going to keep selling XP on certain ultraportable computers, including the ASUS Eee PC, until 2010. Microsoft had already extended the XP phaseout once, to June this year, but it will be sold on the Eee and similar form factor products until 2010. Interesting! [via]
