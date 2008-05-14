WorldWide Telescope Visualises the Night Sky

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Microsoft Research releases astronomy application WorldWide Telescope, software which offers "terabytes" of detailed telescope images of the night sky for exploration right on your desktop. Zoom, pan, and explore the solar system, galaxies and more using WorldWide Telescope. The BBC reports:

Collections include pictures from the Hubble and Spitzer telescopes, as well as the Chandra X-Ray Observatory. ... "Users can see the X-ray view of the sky, zoom into bright radiation clouds, and then cross-fade into the visible light view and discover the cloud remnants of a supernova explosion from a thousand years ago," explained Roy Gould, a researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics.

Check out WorldWide Telescope in action after the jump.

Via Gizmodo, here's a demo of WorldWide Telescope at the TED conference back in February.

WorldWide Telescope is a free download for Windows, and it requires DirectX to run.

WorldWide Telescope [via BBC]

