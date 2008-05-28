Wizmo is One Program that Runs Many Windows Tweaks

Windows only: Wizmo, a free tweak and hack utility for Windows systems, is a tiny but powerful little stand-alone app that lets you create shortcuts for all kinds of things you might want to do in Windows. If you're looking for a way to quickly turn off a laptop monitor to save juice, for instance, create a shortcut to Wizmo and add the -monoff option for instant screen darkening. You can restart your wireless reception, blank out your background image, pop out a CD, and do much more—just run the program by itself to get a list of command switches. If you've already got a lot of little apps that accomplish these tasks, you might think about consolidating for easier reformats and portability. Wizmo is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, billspaced!
