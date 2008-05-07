

I'm happy to announce that thanks to the generosity of uber-Lifehacker Gina Trapani, we have a pile of autographed copies of her new book to give away to Lifehacker AU readers! Gina's latest Lifehacker book, Upgrade Your Life, is full of lifehacking tips, tricks and tools, and we really want to give you a copy! Send us your best life hack, organisational strategy, computer tip, or DIY project and earn a chance to have one of these books signed and shipped to your door.

We're especially keen to see entries which are supported by screenshots or video illustrating your hack - so feel free to get creative! Email us your submission to [email protected] with the subject heading "Upgrade Your Life Competition" and over the next couple of weeks, we'll feature the top three hacks here on the site, and give the winners an autographed copy of the book. Get more details after the jump. Your hack submission can be something that we've featured here on the site before, but offer some new take on it or material along with it; like pictures or a video clip. Show us your Hipster PDA, your DIY cable catcher, that AppleScript you hacked together which helps you get dressed in the morning. The only requirement is that the material is yours.

Email your photos, video clip, and an explanation of how it all works to [email protected] - and make sure you put the subject heading "Upgrade Your Life Competition". We won't be able to respond to every submission personally, but if we decide to feature yours, we'll email you back asking for your shipping address to send you your book.

As always, standard contest rules apply. We have three books here that are itching to get into your hands, so fire up the life hackin' pistons this weekend and get to submitting! Can't wait to see what you've got.