WildRename Does the Grunt Work of File Name Fixing

Windows only: Rename large sets of files without batch scripting or endless clicking with WildRename, a free Windows utility. If you've been putting off organising and renaming a vast collection of MP3s, pictures, or videos, you can stop procrastinating, as WildRename makes it easy to strip characters off the end of files, add or remove dashes, spaces, and other naming quirks, and correct capitalisation universally. That's actually just the feature set for beginners—if you're into regular expressions and advanced rule sets, so is WildRename. Thankfully, you can mess around with simulation modes to see how accurate your results would be if you really pulled the trigger. For avid downloaders and those inheriting folders full of disorganised files, WildRename is a must. WildRename is a free download for Windows systems only.

