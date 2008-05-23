What's in Your Office Survival Kit?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

A lot of unexpected things can happen in the course of a day at the office, so the SimpleProductivityBlog recommends putting together an office survival kit in preparation for the unforeseen. The author's must-have tools include a sewing kit to mitigate a popped button or tear and a stain remover for those times you bring lunch back with your clothes. The author's toolkit is rather small, so let's hear what you would add to the ultimate office survival kit in the comments. While you're at it, you'll never be unprepared with a solid go bag. Photo by aokettun.

The Office Survival Kit [SimpleProductivityBlog]

  • Callum Ginty Guest

    I would add a toothbrush.
    Whats the point of brushing at home when you can get to work 5mins earlier and brush later.

