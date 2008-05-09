What Software Speeds Up Your Day the Most?

PC World magazine writer Tom Mainelli lists five software apps that save him time every day—from a web-based fax service, to FolderShare, to a graphics application called SmartDraw. Not exactly the items that would be on my list, so now I want to know: What are the web and desktop applications that save you the most time each day? Your answer will depend on what kinds of tasks you do every day, but chances are there will be some tools that come up frequently for Lifehacker readers. Tell us what your best software application time-saver is and why in the comments.