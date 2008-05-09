What Software Speeds Up Your Day the Most?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

PC World magazine writer Tom Mainelli lists five software apps that save him time every day—from a web-based fax service, to FolderShare, to a graphics application called SmartDraw. Not exactly the items that would be on my list, so now I want to know: What are the web and desktop applications that save you the most time each day? Your answer will depend on what kinds of tasks you do every day, but chances are there will be some tools that come up frequently for Lifehacker readers. Tell us what your best software application time-saver is and why in the comments.

Five Software Tools to Speed Up Your Day [Yahoo! News]

Comments

  • Greg Guest

    My best time saver is Nelson Email Organizer (NEO) www.caelo.com

    It is an email indexing application that sits over Outlook (currently up to Office 2003 on XP, but new version coming soon to support Office 2007 and Vista).

    I consider myself a medium load Outlook user (processing about 100-150 emails per day), and I would have to estimate a saving of 1-2 hours per day. Over the last 5 years i've been using this application, I have fallen in love. lol

    There are too many features list here, have a look at their site, i'm sure you will be impressed.

