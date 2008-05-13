What Makes Vista Worth It?

The majority of you told us that you prefer XP to Vista and that it'd be best if Microsoft extended its cutoff date for XP, but we can't help but wonder if there's something about Vista that's worth your while. For those of you who have made the switch—or those who have been tempted—we're curious what Vista features actually make the upgrade worthwhile for you. So let's hear what you actually like about Windows Vista that you didn't get from XP in the comments.
I upgraded to Vista originally for the Media Centre as I was building a home theatre PC, and I must admit that I am quite satisfied with the result. Then I upgraded my gaming machine to get DirectX 10 (mainly for Bioshock) and again I am quite happy with the result. The only other Vista features that I have any real time for are the incremental full system backup (Vista Business and Ultimate only) and the new file searching engine is a great improvement (although it required a few tweaks to get it to work the way I wanted it to). The rest of the stuff like the Aero eye candy is a bit "take it or leave it".