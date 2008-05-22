What Apps Make You Run Windows on Your Mac?

The writers at Macworld are going over to the dark side and listing all the Windows applications that make them want to dual boot or virtualise Windows on their Intel Macs. The main package that makes Windows-on-a-Mac worth it? Microsoft Office 2007, simply because it includes Outlook and Access, both Windows-only packages. (Yes, Office 2008 for Mac includes Entourage, but Entourage can't do everything Outlook can.) Likewise, some of the other Office on Windows programs have features MS Office on Mac does not—like Word's handy revision tracking. Other applications on the list include IE 7 (for web site testing), Windows Media Player 11, Visio, and Netflix. Oddly, Macworld didn't mention the one program I absolutely pine for when I'm booted into OS X.

Picasa! iPhoto just doesn't cut it, and when Picasa officially gets a Mac port, we're throwing a freakin' party.

What are the Windows apps you miss the most on your Mac, the ones that made you take the leap into running Microsoft's OS on Apple's hardware? Shout 'em out in the comments.