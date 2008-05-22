Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

What Apps Make You Run Windows on Your Mac?

The writers at Macworld are going over to the dark side and listing all the Windows applications that make them want to dual boot or virtualise Windows on their Intel Macs. The main package that makes Windows-on-a-Mac worth it? Microsoft Office 2007, simply because it includes Outlook and Access, both Windows-only packages. (Yes, Office 2008 for Mac includes Entourage, but Entourage can't do everything Outlook can.) Likewise, some of the other Office on Windows programs have features MS Office on Mac does not—like Word's handy revision tracking. Other applications on the list include IE 7 (for web site testing), Windows Media Player 11, Visio, and Netflix. Oddly, Macworld didn't mention the one program I absolutely pine for when I'm booted into OS X.

Picasa! iPhoto just doesn't cut it, and when Picasa officially gets a Mac port, we're throwing a freakin' party.

What are the Windows apps you miss the most on your Mac, the ones that made you take the leap into running Microsoft's OS on Apple's hardware? Shout 'em out in the comments.

Microsoft Office: The killer Windows app [Macworld]
More killer Windows programs [Macworld]

Comments

  • Mark B Guest

    Gaming is the thing for me. I bought a copy of Cross-Over to run Windows only games like Dawn of War.
    Most everything else I'm fine with just the Mac versions.
    I like iPhoto more than Picasa too!

    0
  • Mark B Guest

    Gaming is the thing for me. I bought a copy of Cross-Over to run Windows only games like Dawn of War.
    Most everything else I'm fine with just the Mac versions.
    I like iPhoto more than Picasa too!

    0
  • WMC Guest

    e-tax. It had better be ready for Mac OSX this year or I'll...I'll...say this again next year.

    0
  • teki Guest

    Picasa is not on the list, I like iPhoto more. I am a Gmail user, Outlook (and Mail.app) is like going back to the stone age after Gmail.

    What's on the list:
    - Word/Excel
    - MSN Messenger (video chat, Skype's video is a joke)
    - Live Writer, free and really good

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles