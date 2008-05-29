Webon Makes Building a Web Site Easy

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Create your own web site with the free what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) web site builder Webon. Webon provides a simple solution for people with no experience with web publishing. That's not to say that you can't insert your own custom HTML or stylesheets, but if you don't have experience with any of that, Webon will take care of it for you. Likewise, when you're done Webon publishes your site to a custom subdomain, like http://lifehacker.webonsites.com (though you can get a custom domain for a fee). It's got several templates to get started, from blogs to photo albums, as well as several one-click add-ons to spice up your site. Be sure to check out the video demo on the homepage to get a better idea of how it works. If you're interested in starting up a simple web site with virtually no learning curve, Webon looks like a good choice.

