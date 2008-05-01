Ways to let your laziness make you more productive

Automation is a great way to aid productivity and get things done more quickly. The Stepcase Lifehack blog (which seems to be what Lifehack.org has changed its name to) has a great twist on this in a post today suggesting ways to capitalise on our tendency to inaction or laziness by automating things we want to get done.

For example - setting up a direct debit of 10% of your salary which goes automatically into a high yield savings account. It's much more likely you'll just get used to saving that money, than if you had to manually move the money (oh wait, I spent it) each month. The other suggestions included setting your alarm clock to wake you earlier in the morning, and setting up a regular online grocery order.

Have you found any 'set and forget' ways to get things done? Please share in comments.

