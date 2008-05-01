Ways to let your laziness make you more productive

Automation is a great way to aid productivity and get things done more quickly. The Stepcase Lifehack blog (which seems to be what Lifehack.org has changed its name to) has a great twist on this in a post today suggesting ways to capitalise on our tendency to inaction or laziness by automating things we want to get done.
For example - setting up a direct debit of 10% of your salary which goes automatically into a high yield savings account. It's much more likely you'll just get used to saving that money, than if you had to manually move the money (oh wait, I spent it) each month. The other suggestions included setting your alarm clock to wake you earlier in the morning, and setting up a regular online grocery order.
Have you found any 'set and forget' ways to get things done? Please share in comments.
Fight Downhill Battles: Let Laziness and Inertia Make You More Productive [Stepcase Lifehack]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink