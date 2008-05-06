VMware Releases Fusion 2.0 Beta 1

VMware makes the first beta of Fusion 2.0 available to download and try for free. The next generation Windows-on-Mac virtualization software includes support for multiple displays (up to 10!), better printer drivers, networking, and USB support, and improvements to Unity (which runs Windows applications integrated within OS X). The beta is a free download for brave testers only—here are the release notes.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink