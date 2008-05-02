According to CNET blogger Dennis O'Reilly, Microsoft has finally admitted that it introduced Vista's pesky nanna User Access Control feature to bug customers (hey, it worked). It was their way of putting pressure on independent software vendors to make their apps Vista-compliant.
Here's how to tweak, silence or turn off UAC.
