Use the "APC" Method to Creatively Solve Problems

The Tools for Thought blog delves into a creative problem solving technique from Edward de Bono that isn't exactly new, but might be a fresh idea for recent converts to the Getting Things Done school of thinking. When faced with a problem or task, don't drive immediately toward a single solution, but do an "APC" on it—consider alternative causes or approaches, think up a list of possibilities for accomplishing or fixing it, and come up with a list of your choices. As poster Andre Kibbe explains:
Before spending too much time building what may turn out to be the wrong strategy, it's worth spending some time dedicated to generating alternative strategies, without elaborating on a particular one. After having a variety to choose from, focus on implementing the best elements of one or more approaches.
How do you implement APC thinking into your workflow? What other de Bonot-based thinking helps you tackle your tasks? Offer up your creativity in the comments.
