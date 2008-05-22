Use the "APC" Method to Creatively Solve Problems

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Tools for Thought blog delves into a creative problem solving technique from Edward de Bono that isn't exactly new, but might be a fresh idea for recent converts to the Getting Things Done school of thinking. When faced with a problem or task, don't drive immediately toward a single solution, but do an "APC" on it—consider alternative causes or approaches, think up a list of possibilities for accomplishing or fixing it, and come up with a list of your choices. As poster Andre Kibbe explains:

Before spending too much time building what may turn out to be the wrong strategy, it's worth spending some time dedicated to generating alternative strategies, without elaborating on a particular one. After having a variety to choose from, focus on implementing the best elements of one or more approaches.

How do you implement APC thinking into your workflow? What other de Bonot-based thinking helps you tackle your tasks? Offer up your creativity in the comments.

Alternatives, Possibilities, Choices [Tools for Thought]

