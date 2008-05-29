Use a Ten Minute Consultation to Get More Freelance Work

Looking to grab more work from a client you've done freelance work for? The FreelanceSwitch blog suggests asking them to set aside 10 minutes to discuss what aspects of their business you could contribute to, beyond the scope of what you've already done. Blogger Yuwanda Black says:

I recently snagged more work from one client by finding out that he had a lot of blogging work he needed done. These weren't for any of his clients, but for his own sites. But, he just didn't have time to do them and meet client deadlines as well (a lot of internet entrepreneur have this problem, including yours truly).

How have our freelancing readers converted one-shot jobs into long-term clients? Let's hear your advice, or situations to avoid, in the comments.

Photo by Andyrob.