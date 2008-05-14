Uploadjockey Sends Your File to Multiple Hosting Services

Web site Uploadjockey takes the shotgun approach to uploading and sharing files on the web, sending your file to multiple file sharing services in one click. The downside of Uploadjockey is that the services it uploads to are some of the dinosaurs of the online file sharing game, like Rapidshare and Megaupload. That said, if you need that shotgun approach—say your ISP is blocking one service but may not be blocking another—it's a handy one-stop shop for sharing files up to 100MB in size. If not, you'd be better off going with one of the five best online file sharing services.