Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Uploadjockey Sends Your File to Multiple Hosting Services

Web site Uploadjockey takes the shotgun approach to uploading and sharing files on the web, sending your file to multiple file sharing services in one click. The downside of Uploadjockey is that the services it uploads to are some of the dinosaurs of the online file sharing game, like Rapidshare and Megaupload. That said, if you need that shotgun approach—say your ISP is blocking one service but may not be blocking another—it's a handy one-stop shop for sharing files up to 100MB in size. If not, you'd be better off going with one of the five best online file sharing services.

Uploadjockey [via Download Squad]

Comments

  • Vinicius Guest

    UploadGround.com work like this but it is a lot BETTER, it don't have ads and also have more mirrors!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles