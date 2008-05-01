Unlock USB Support for VirtualBox in Ubuntu Hardy Heron

VirtualBox makes virtual installations of Windows and other operating systems easier than you'd think in Linux (as mentioned in our second look at Ubuntu 8.04, "Hardy Heron"), but the key missing feature from its free, open-source edition is USB support. Your iPod need not feel shunned from Linux land any longer, however, as the Ubuntu Unleashed blog offers step-by-step instructions on installing and configuring VirtualBox with support for plug-in devices. It's specific to the newest Ubuntu and a little bit more than the "five easy steps" promised, but it should only take a few minutes to unlock the bridge between your system-in-a-system and all your gadgets.