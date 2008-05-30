Unify Your Clipboard Across Computers

If you use multiple computer systems throughout the day and want an easy way to share your clipboard between them, you've got several options. The Web Worker Daily blog runs down seven applications and webapps that range from free to $US35, across operating systems, too. One of our favourites which didn't make the list is cl1p.net, which is now iPhone and iPod touch-ready. For more clipboard shenanigans, check out our Top 10 Clipboard Tricks.