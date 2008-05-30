UberIcon Adds Double-Click Effects to Your Desktop

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Add visual effects to the icons you're launching from or manipulating with UberIcon, a free system tray utility for Windows systems. If you're happy with your straight-up icons, this tool isn't for you; if you'd like to see a bit more response when you double-click an icon—from quick zooms to fading to little bounces, with more plug-ins available—you'll find a good deal of functionality. There's at least some benefit to instant feedback on which program or folder you just launched, but the overall value falls under the heading of customisation comfort. UberIcon is a free download for Windows systems only.

UberIcon [via FreewareGenius.com]

