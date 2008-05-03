TweakRAM Memory Optimiser Free Today Only



Windows only: Instead of dropping cash on a new stick of RAM for that old computer, go grab a free licence for the normally $20 memory manager TweakRAM—today only. TweakRAM speeds up your machine by optimising Windows memory management, and when your computer slows to a crawl, you can use TweakRAM to manually free up memory. The developers say:

TweakRAM defragments your computer's memory, increasing the efficiency of your CPU and Motherboard caches, recovers memory leaks from poorly behaved applications, flushes unused libraries temporarily out to disk and so on. By all this optimisation tricks your favourite applications and games will run faster and efficiently even on old computers.

TweakRAM did in fact free up memory on my Windows PC, according to its own report, though I wasn't able to test it in a real-world, total PC slowdown situation. The Giveaway of the Day web site is featuring TweakRAM today only, which means you've got about 12 hours or so to head over there, download, and install the free activation version. Otherwise, TweakRAM is available as a free trial, and costs $20 for a personal licence, for Windows users only.