TV vs. Net

A Nielsen Online study has found that Australians now spend more time online than watching TV. We spend an average of 13.7 hours per week web surfing, and 13.3 hours per week in front of the TV. Does that fit with your net and TV habits? The silly thing is I bet it doesn't take into account people watching downloaded shows on their computers or streamed to their TV.

My question is - how do people find 13.3 hours of TV worth watching each week? :)

[via Laurel Papworth]

