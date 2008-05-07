TV vs. Net

A Nielsen Online study has found that Australians now spend more time online than watching TV. We spend an average of 13.7 hours per
week web surfing, and 13.3 hours per week in front of the TV. Does that fit with your net and TV habits? The silly thing is I bet it doesn't take into account people watching downloaded shows on their computers or streamed to their TV.
My question is - how do people find 13.3 hours of TV worth watching each week? :)
[via Laurel Papworth]
I watch very litle TV that is broadcast to my actual television. What TV I do watch is downloaded and streamed, when I want to watch it. Only a couple of programs, but the key there is that it is on my terms not the TV company's.
So it is technically online use I suppose and not TV - but I am not online when I watch it as it is downloaded the night before. So am I really watching TV or am I online?