Turn Your Nintendo DS into a Digital Sketchbook

Wired's How-To Wiki steps through how to turn your Nintendo DS into a full-featured digital sketchbook with a homebrew application called Colours. With Colours installed, your DS's lower screen is the painting surface; the upper screen shows your image output. Getting started requires a homebrew hacking kit and some sleeve-rolling, but when you're done the results are really impressive. Hit the jump for a video of Colours in action to see what I mean.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink