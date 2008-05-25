Turn Your Nintendo DS into a Digital Sketchbook

Wired's How-To Wiki steps through how to turn your Nintendo DS into a full-featured digital sketchbook with a homebrew application called Colours. With Colours installed, your DS's lower screen is the painting surface; the upper screen shows your image output. Getting started requires a homebrew hacking kit and some sleeve-rolling, but when you're done the results are really impressive. Hit the jump for a video of Colours in action to see what I mean.