Turn Gmail in an Always-On Baby Book

Blogger Rafe Needleman uses Gmail to record memories of his young son's life. With the hefty storage, easy accessibility and robust filter and search tools, it's a neat way to be able to quickly pull up that time when your little one met Santa Claus—or yanked your laptop off the table. Of course, with stuff this precious, it's always a good idea to back it up.
GMail is the only E-Mail Tool im using nowadays as its the only one that isnt flooded by SPAM. Backing up the whole thing is a good idea tho i guess.