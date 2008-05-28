Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Industrial look-lover Todd Lappin turned the most unlikely object—a trucker's aluminium step—into a soap dish for his new home. While flipping through a tow truck parts catalog, Lappin spotted the step. He writes:

We bought one and installed it in the shower I now use daily. This is by far the best-designed soap dish I've ever used. The open front allows water to drain away easily, while the diamond-plate surface secures and elevates the soap so that it dries without creating a lot of yucky soap-gunk. And of course, the aluminium doesn't rust or corrode.

Definitely one of the niftiest and unexpected repurposing we've seen in awhile. If you want your own truck step soap dish, the part will set you back $US35. (Oz editor adds: does anyone use cakes of soap anymore? Really?)

The World's Best Soap Dish (Isn't a Soap Dish at All) [Dinosaurs and Robots via Cool Tools]

