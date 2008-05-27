Troubleshoot Firefox in Safe Mode

You already know how to create multiple user profiles in Firefox for various types of online work; but if you're trying to troubleshoot an existing Firefox profile, start up the 'fox in "Safe Mode" to disable add-ons or reset other custom configuration. Use
firefox -safe-mode at the command line to get there.
