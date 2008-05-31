Track Your Garden at MyFolia

Webapp MyFolia organizes and tracks your garden's progress using all the current "Web 2.0" tools out there—tags, a wiki, Google maps, and social networking. Sign up for an account at MyFolia to:

Track your gardening progress - list your current plants with planting dates, track your seed stashes and note down your wish list plants.

Share your garden with others and check out what other gardeners are growing near you.

See who else is growing the same things you are - see their photos, read their journal entries and even leave them a comment or two!

Join a gardening group (or start your own!) about any gardening topic under the sun.

Even if you're not a gardener yourself, you can check out other people's flowers and vegetables by just surfing the tags at MyFolia. Do you keep a gardening journal? How do you do it? Tell us about your Getting Gardening Done system in the comments.