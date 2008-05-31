Track Your Garden at MyFolia

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Webapp MyFolia organizes and tracks your garden's progress using all the current "Web 2.0" tools out there—tags, a wiki, Google maps, and social networking. Sign up for an account at MyFolia to:

  • Track your gardening progress - list your current plants with planting dates, track your seed stashes and note down your wish list plants.
  • Share your garden with others and check out what other gardeners are growing near you.
  • See who else is growing the same things you are - see their photos, read their journal entries and even leave them a comment or two!
  • Join a gardening group (or start your own!) about any gardening topic under the sun.

Even if you're not a gardener yourself, you can check out other people's flowers and vegetables by just surfing the tags at MyFolia. Do you keep a gardening journal? How do you do it? Tell us about your Getting Gardening Done system in the comments.

MyFolia [via Unclutterer]

