Track Phone Calls with Outlook's Journal

Windows only: Microsoft's lesser-known Journal feature can attach transaction details to contacts—which makes it perfect for storing notes about phone calls. When you want to keep careful track of who you called when and what you talked about and decided, the Productivity Portfolio says the Journal's the way to go. Hit the link to get a step-by-step Journal tutorial, or just press Ctrl+Shift+J to get started on a new Journal entry in Outlook now.
I'd love for some sort of web based version of this to exist as I do not currently have a set work location! Possibly even a google calendar grease monkey hack would work to allow online/off-line syncing.