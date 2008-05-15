Torrent2Exe Turns BitTorrent Links into Double-Click Downloads

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Want to direct your non-torrent-savvy friends or relatives to a download they really need to check out? Free web utility Torrent2Exe takes torrent download links—the kind you'd normally pass to your favourite BitTorrent client—and creates tiny .exe programs that do all the download work for whoever double-clicks them. You can also grab a link to post on your own site (or Twitter stream) that lets others download the same self-running torrent grabber. Great for distributing your own files to a select group of downloaders, or helping Linux-curious friends grab the right disk images. Torrent2Exe's downloaders are for Windows systems only.

Torrent2Exe [via Download Squad]

  • sun Guest

    Best policy: Rever run EXE originating from an e-mail.

    There's BitLet which already allows you download torrents via a temporary Java web client. Much safer. While its not quite as easy an web based form, BitComet already has a self-executable that Blizzard uses to distribute World of Warcraft (Wow) updates and upcoming game trailers. Even then, I scan the EXE for viruses before I run it.

