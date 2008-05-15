Thunderbird 3 Gets Tabs

The first alpha release Thunderbird 3 (for extremely early adopters) is now available, and it's got tabs! T-bird 3 can open several messages in tabs rather than popping new windows—great news for your clean desktop.
The first alpha release Thunderbird 3 (for extremely early adopters) is now available, and it's got tabs! T-bird 3 can open several messages in tabs rather than popping new windows—great news for your clean desktop.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink