This Week's Best Posts

TGIF, people! Before you head out to happy hour, get a load of this week's most popular posts:
"Optus, 3 and Vodafone might claim to only support Windows and Macs with their wireless broadband systems, but in fact you can use any of them on a Linux Eee PC without special driver software. Here's the step-by-step guide to getting it set up for Australian 3G networks."
"3's latest mobile broadband offering, the prosaically named Broadband Internet Key, is pretty much a standard 3G modem but adds one really useful feature: no cable."
"The webcam that came packaged with your computer system can do a whole lot more than just let you video chat. With the right tools, you can turn your webcam into a watchful surveillance tool, a face recognition-enabled computer login utility, a time-lapse movie-maker, and more."
"Whether you use it to keep up to date on the latest news or as a launching point for the rest of your browsing, you want to find a solid start page to fit your surfing habits."
"You've synced your email, address book, and calendar to your fancy smartphone, which has internet access, photos, and videos on it, too—but how do you keep a thief from ringing up your bill, or worse, stealing your identity using your phone?"
"I know I can either dual boot Windows with Boot Camp, or run Windows on my Mac with virtualisation software like VMware Fusion or Parallels Desktop. Which is better?"
"If you don't have an iPhone or iPod touch, unlocking Google contact sync isn't worth paying hundreds of dollars for the device. A simple system tweak can turn it on for you."
