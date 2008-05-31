Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

This Week's Best Posts

TGIF, people! Before you head out to happy hour, get a load of this week's most popular posts:

  • Making wireless broadband work on the Eee PC
    "Optus, 3 and Vodafone might claim to only support Windows and Macs with their wireless broadband systems, but in fact you can use any of them on a Linux Eee PC without special driver software. Here's the step-by-step guide to getting it set up for Australian 3G networks."
  • 3 key: no cables, me like
    "3's latest mobile broadband offering, the prosaically named Broadband Internet Key, is pretty much a standard 3G modem but adds one really useful feature: no cable."
  • Do More with Your Webcam with Free Tools
    "The webcam that came packaged with your computer system can do a whole lot more than just let you video chat. With the right tools, you can turn your webcam into a watchful surveillance tool, a face recognition-enabled computer login utility, a time-lapse movie-maker, and more."
  • Five Best Start Pages
    "Whether you use it to keep up to date on the latest news or as a launching point for the rest of your browsing, you want to find a solid start page to fit your surfing habits."
  • Protect Your Stolen Mobile Phone
    "You've synced your email, address book, and calendar to your fancy smartphone, which has internet access, photos, and videos on it, too—but how do you keep a thief from ringing up your bill, or worse, stealing your identity using your phone?"
  • Dual Boot or Run Windows in a Virtual Machine?
    "I know I can either dual boot Windows with Boot Camp, or run Windows on my Mac with virtualisation software like VMware Fusion or Parallels Desktop. Which is better?"
  • Enable Google Contact Sync Without an iPhone or iPod Touch
    "If you don't have an iPhone or iPod touch, unlocking Google contact sync isn't worth paying hundreds of dollars for the device. A simple system tweak can turn it on for you."

    • Comments

    Be the first to comment on this story!

    Log In
    Sign Up
    Guest Access

    Trending Stories Right Now

    amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

    Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

    New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
    alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

    16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

    The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

    Latest Deals

    Streaming News

    Trending Articles