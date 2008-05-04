The Complete Guide to the Moleskine

The Moleskine won the battle of the fancy designer notebooks by a mile last month here at Lifehacker. If you want to measure your existing Moleskine addiction—or just get an intro to the fabled leather-bound notebooks—the Put Things Off weblog offers the ultimate guide to the Moleskine, featuring the various models, mods, and accessories to feed your fetish.
