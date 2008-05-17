The Beta Beatdown

A steady stream of preview releases have kept our typing fingers especially busy covering the beta beat the last several weeks. From Mac virtualization software to Microsoft Office add-ons to iTunes sharing apps, there are lots of new features for eager testers to preview and try out. Beyond the most obvious best public preview out there right now—Firefox 3—which beta has your heart? Cast your vote, after the jump. Photo by arriba .

Note: We left Firefox 3 out of the poll, we're assuming it would've won by a landslide and towered over lesser-known betas. If you haven't tried out the Firefox 3 beta yet, here's our complete field guide to testing Firefox 3.

What's your favourite beta right now? Did we miss any good ones? Let us know in the comments.