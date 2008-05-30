Text2MindMap Turns Indents into Ideas



You might have heard about the power of mind mapping from studious co-workers or, say, a certain blog, but never had the drive to jump in and start sketching. Text2MindMap, a free visualisation web app, makes turning your ideas into node-based maps as easy as hitting Tab. Type or paste text into an input box, using indents to break up your ideas into categories, and then customise the font size, node colours, and more. When you're done messing with your map, download it in JPEG format (interactive Flash downloads are said to be coming soon), and there's no limit to how many you can create.