Telstra rivals petition for Fair Go Broadband

Optus is hosting a G9-sponsored electronic petition against Telstra's attempts to monopolise the next generation of Australian broadband, over at Fair Go Broadband.

The site is calling for members of the public to sign the petition, which says in part:

There is a clear and present danger that in its rush to roll out the National Broadband Network (NBN), the Government will give away critical competition and consumer safeguards. This would see Telstra regain its monopoly control of fixed line voice and broadband; drive much higher broadband prices; and in turn keep broadband usage well below its potential.

The site is authorised by 10 telcos including Optus, iinet and Internode, and also links to the T4: Tell the Truth Telstra website.
Would be amusing to compare and contrast with Telstra's propaganda blog, Now We Are Talking. If you're a telco blog junkie anyway. :)

  • Sydney Lawrence Guest

    The G9 state that they want competition. How is it that should they win the National Broadband Network tender they demand no opposition be allowed for twenty years?

  • Carlos Guest

    If Teltsra are for a fair go NBN.they should buy me lunch> =)I might just buy some shares-erh not

