Take Notes in Borrowed Books with Sheer Post-its

Erin from organisation weblog Unclutterer loves taking notes in books, so whenever she checks a book out from the library or borrows a book from a friend, she buys a stack of sheer colour Post-it notes. The notes are see-through, which means that whenever you want to circle a passage or make notes, you can just plop one down on top of the page and make your notes just like you normally would. If you've been reprimanded a time or two for your highlighting and notes-in-the-margin habits, these sheer Post-its look like a perfect compromise.
