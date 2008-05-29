Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Take Notes in Borrowed Books with Sheer Post-its

Erin from organisation weblog Unclutterer loves taking notes in books, so whenever she checks a book out from the library or borrows a book from a friend, she buys a stack of sheer colour Post-it notes. The notes are see-through, which means that whenever you want to circle a passage or make notes, you can just plop one down on top of the page and make your notes just like you normally would. If you've been reprimanded a time or two for your highlighting and notes-in-the-margin habits, these sheer Post-its look like a perfect compromise.

How to write in books that aren't yours [Unclutterer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles