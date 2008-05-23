Tag Galaxy Browses Flickr Photos in Space



New Flickr photo browser TagGalaxy explores the Flickr tag-o-verse using a planet metaphor. Type in a tag you're interested in, and TagGalaxy will instantly assemble a system of planets that represent those tags. Click on a planet to browse and zoom photos. Words don't do TagGalaxy's beautiful visualisation justice, so check out the screencast above for a quick demo if you're too lazy to head on over there yourself. (Sorry for the herky-jerkiness of the video, in reality it's smooth as silk on-page.)