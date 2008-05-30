Sysinternals Live is One-Stop Shop for Launching Must-Have Utilities

If you've ever done any serious Windows troubleshooting, you've no doubt come across a freeware utility or two by Sysinternals—like the excellent Process Explorer. You may also know that Microsoft eventually bought up every Sysinternals utility and bundled it into a single suite of apps. Now Sysinternals has launched a new way to access their library of must-have utilities quickly and easily from any internet-connected PC.

First, you can point your browser to http://live.sysinternals.com/ for no-nonsense access to any Sysinternals tool. Even better, though, you can open up Windows Explorer and point it to \\live.sysinternals.com\ to browse and launch any Sysinternals app as though you've already downloaded and installed it on your computer. That means next time you're doing tech support for friends and you forgot your PC Rescue Kit, you can quickly get to any Sysinternals tool for help. At the very least, though, it's a quicker way to start the BlueScreen screen saver on a friends computer.