Style Your Google Docs with CSS

Web monkeys comfortable with CSS can now apply their style skills to Google Docs. A new (to us) item in the Edit pulldown menu lets you apply standard CSS styles to your Google Doc. A Google Group exists to help you work out any kinks in the process, and a Googler offers a beautiful resume template (available for you to copy into your own Docs account) all styled with CSS.

Here's the resume template in Edit mode:



And here's the CSS edit mode:



Have you ever published a Google Doc as a web page, and customised it with CSS? Share your take on Google Docs as web page builder in the comments.