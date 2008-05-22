Stream Music from Ubuntu to an Xbox 360

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

One intrepid Ubuntu hacker has written up a little script that allows your Xbox 360 to locate and stream music from any computer running Ubuntu. Downloading, setting up, and activating the script will require a bit of terminal work, but the commands can be easily copied and pasted from the Ubuntu Forums post linked below. Got a better solution for connecting the two systems that normally would never get along? Share your solutions in the comments.

Stream music to your Xbox 360 [Ubuntu Forums]

