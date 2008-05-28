Status Screen Saver Brings Desktop Notifications to Your Screen Saver

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Donationware application Status Screen Saver adds status notification badges for popular Mac apps like Mail, NetNewsWire, and Twitteriffic, to the bottom of your monitor while your screensaver is playing. Considering the number of times we shake our mouse to exit screensavers just to see if we've received a new email, Status Screen Saver is a brilliant idea. Your screensaver continues running while you stay abreast of those updates. Status Screen Saver is donationware, Mac OS X only, works with any already-installed screensaver.

