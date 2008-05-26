Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Starve Yourself to Fend Off Jet Lag

Starving yourself prior to a long flight may be the key to preventing jet lag, according to Yahoo Health.

Normally, the body's natural circadian clock in the brain dictates when to wake, eat and sleep, all in response to light. But it seems a second clock takes over when food is scarce, and manipulating this clock might help travelers adjust to new time zones

Granted, fasting is certainly extreme for just a few hours worth of jet lag, but the article points out that an 11-hour time change—like one an American travel might experience when flying to Japan—would take the average person an entire week to adjust to. In such cases, a fast-before-you-fly policy could do wonders. The article is iffy about the effectiveness of this method, so if you've ever tried it, let's hear how it worked in the comments. Alternately, we've covered several anit-jet lag tips. Thanks Rick! Photo by huong-lan.

Skip the pretzels: starving may fend off jet lag [Yahoo Health]

Comments

  • Thom Guest

    On a couple of occasions in the past I've found that pulling an all-nighter to meet a major deadline just before a long-haul flight meant that I wasn't much affected by jet-lag on arrival (and I also found it a little easier to sleep during the flight itself). I've usually put that down to sheer fatigue, but I wonder if the fact that I had in effect not been eating as much in the previous 24 hours played a part too.

    But my main trick is to set my watch to destination time as soon as I get on the plane, and to then attempt as far as possible to behave according to that clock. Eating can be tricky, given that the airline controls that, but choosing what to eat in a given meal (protein vs carbs) is usually possible, and you can try to sleep or nap during the destination's night time (including missing an airline meal if necessary).

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles