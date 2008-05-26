Starve Yourself to Fend Off Jet Lag

Starving yourself prior to a long flight may be the key to preventing jet lag, according to Yahoo Health.

Normally, the body's natural circadian clock in the brain dictates when to wake, eat and sleep, all in response to light. But it seems a second clock takes over when food is scarce, and manipulating this clock might help travelers adjust to new time zones

Granted, fasting is certainly extreme for just a few hours worth of jet lag, but the article points out that an 11-hour time change—like one an American travel might experience when flying to Japan—would take the average person an entire week to adjust to. In such cases, a fast-before-you-fly policy could do wonders. The article is iffy about the effectiveness of this method, so if you've ever tried it, let's hear how it worked in the comments. Alternately, we've covered several anit-jet lag tips. Thanks Rick! Photo by huong-lan.