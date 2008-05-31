Start Killer Hides the Start Button, Adds Space to Task Bar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware application Start Killer hides the Start menu button, freeing up extra space on your Windows taskbar. You can still access the Start menu by hitting the Windows key, but Start Killer frees up a good chunk of taskbar real estate. You can optionally disable the Start menu altogether if you wanted to deny users access to it. Start Killer only does one thing, but there's nothing we like better than a simple tool that does exactly what it says. No Vista option as yet.

Start Killer

