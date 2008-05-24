Staircase Bookshelf Does Double Duty

A London-based couple wanted easy ways to maximise the use of space in their small flat, and a built-in staircase-shaped bookcase does the job. This isn't a DIY project—an architect built it in, and it's a pretty steep climb, but the owner says she got used to it quickly. While this is more a gawk and drool wishlist scenario for most people's actual homes, you can always build yourself an attractive floating bookshelf on the cheap. For more neat book storage, hit the Web Urbanist link below.