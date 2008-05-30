Something for the weekend: Facebook tidy up



Last weekend, I indulged in some entirely unseasonal spring cleaning activity and took the cudgels to my Facebook profile. I attacked my Applications list and got rid of all those stupid quizzes people had nagged me to take, and I ditched a whole bunch of random groups (sadly, I never did get around to panic buying carrots on May 15). End result? A much less cluttered profile and a renewed enthusiasm for the site. Take a few minutes to clean up your profile; you'll be glad you did.