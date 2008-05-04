Snooze Chatty Twitter Friends

When that normally low key person you follow on Twitter starts flooding your timeline with tweets every ten minutes, you can temporarily unsubscribe to them using the TwitterSnooze web application. Hit the snooze button on someone for a certain number of days by entering your Twitter username, password, and the person you want to snooze into the TwitterSnooze web site. Behind the scenes, TwitterSnooze actually unsubscribes you and then resubscribes you to that person (all the while storing your password in their database!) so your snoozee may get email notifications about your temporary leave. So be warned about those key details before you hit the snooze button—still, a great way to miss a conference or "live tweet" event you're not interested in hearing about.