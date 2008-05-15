Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Sleep Deprivation Isn't a Badge of Honor

Developer David Heinemeier Hansson says that sleep deprivation isn't a badge of honour that shows how hard you work—it just makes you dumb and miserable.

Forgoing sleep is like borrowing from a loan shark. Sure you get that extra hours right now to cover for your overly-optimistic estimation, but at what price? The shark will be back and if you can't pay, he'll break your creativity, morale, and good-mannered nature as virtue twigs.

Hansson says that in the tech industry (especially young startups) and in college, people often brag about staying up all night to get work done, but in the end it just keeps you from performing at peak levels. Have you or your co-workers bragged about pulling an all-nighter recently while chugging double espressos to stay awake? Does the boss encourage it? Tell us about it in the comments. Photo by losiek.

Sleep deprivation is not a badge of honor [Signals vs. Noise via Internet Duct Tape]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles