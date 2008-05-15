Sleep Deprivation Isn't a Badge of Honor

Developer David Heinemeier Hansson says that sleep deprivation isn't a badge of honour that shows how hard you work—it just makes you dumb and miserable.

Forgoing sleep is like borrowing from a loan shark. Sure you get that extra hours right now to cover for your overly-optimistic estimation, but at what price? The shark will be back and if you can't pay, he'll break your creativity, morale, and good-mannered nature as virtue twigs.

Hansson says that in the tech industry (especially young startups) and in college, people often brag about staying up all night to get work done, but in the end it just keeps you from performing at peak levels.