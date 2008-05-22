SimpLite Seriously Encrypts IM Conversations

Windows only: Need to make sure your instant message chats can't be intercepted or read by third parties? SimpLite, a free suite of encryption packages, allows for fully encrypted chats over AIM, MSN, Google/Jabber, or Yahoo-based clients. Grab the appropriate package for your chat program, create a secure encryption key, and have anyone you're talking to do the same. It's not quite as easy as GAIM/Pidgin's encryption plug-in, but it works on the most popular IM clients and with industry-standard protocols. SimpLite chat clients are free downloads for Windows systems only. Thanks Vince!